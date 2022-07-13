England (ENG) will take on India (IND) in the second ODI of the three-match series on 14 July 2022 (Thursday) at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. The crucial encounter will begin at 05:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction for second ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the best fantasy playing XI. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in London.

India advanced to third spot in ICC rankings after winning invincibly against England in first ODI on Tuesday. England while batting first were struck by Jasprit Bumrah's menace as the senior pacer dismissed more than half the side of England by scalping six wickets in 7.2 overs and conceded just 19 runs. English batters could only manage to put 110 runs on the board. Except for Jos Buttler who scored 30 runs, no other batter from England could contribute constructively. India in response saw brilliant unbeaten opening knocks by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who scored 76 and 31 respectively to clinch the first match with 10 wickets in hand. England will be keen to stand back and make every effort to win the second ODI to stay in the series as they play India on Thursday at the epic Lord's Cricket Stadium. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND),Rohit Sharma (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammed Shami (IND),Jasprit Bumrah (IND), David Willey (ENG) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) ,Jasprit Bumrah (IND), David Willey (ENG).

Rohit Sharma (IND) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jasprit Bumrah (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

