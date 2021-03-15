India (IND) will take on England (ENG) in the third game of the five-match Twenty-20 series. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The series is currently tied at 1-1 and both teams will be looking for a win to take the lead. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I can scroll down below. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

India managed to bounce back from a poor performance in the opening game as Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli led the team to an emphatic win. Meanwhile, England will be looking to correct the mistakes they did in the batting and bowling department and will aim to regain the lead in the series, In the 16 games so far, both sides have won eight games each against the other. India vs England Highlights 2nd T20I, 2021: IND Defeat ENG By 7 Wickets.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (IND) and Jos Buttler (ENG) must be your keepers.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Ishan Kishan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Jason Roy (ENG) must be the batsmen in your team.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG) and Sam Curran (ENG) must be your all-rounders.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Bhuvneswar Kumar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Adil Rashid (ENG) must be your bowlers.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Jos Buttler (ENG), Ishan Kishan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Jason Roy (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Bhuvneswar Kumar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Adil Rashid (ENG).

Hardik Pandya (IND) must be selected as the captain for your IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team while Ben Stokes (ENG) can be picked as the vice-captain for the match.

