India (IND) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 at the T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams lost their opening game and will be aiming to bounce back with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ, Dream11 Fantasy Team prediction can scroll down below for details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Pakistan Top Group 2 Table With Hat-Trick of Wins.

India are coming off a disappointing loss to rivals Pakistan, their first in the World T20s and will be aiming to bounce back against a side they have traditionally struggled at ICC tournaments. Meanwhile, New Zealand also lost a close encounter with Babar Azam’s men and will be aiming to register their first win. Both teams know the importance of this game as a victory will make them the favourites to advance alongside Pakistan.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (IND), Devon Conway (NZ) can be the keepers in your team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kane Williamson (NZ), KL Rahul (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be the batters.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jimmy Neesham (NZ) can be the all-rounders.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) can be the bowlers.

KL Rahul (IND) can be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team while Jimmy Neesham (NZ) can be selected as the vice-captain.

