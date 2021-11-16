An Indian team with new leadership at the helm would be locking horns with T20 World Cup 2021 runners-up New Zealand in the first game of the three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday, November 17. The match would be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, beginning at 7:00 pm IST. The Indian team is witnessing the dawn of a new era with Rohit Sharma taking over T20I captaincy and Rahul Dravid picked the new head coach, succeeding Ravi Shastri, whose tenure ended with the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2021. Rohit Sharma's side features a bunch of youngsters who have been rewarded for their performances in IPL 2021 and also has some faces like Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, who would have a point to prove after being left out of India's plans for the T20 World Cup 2021. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Jaipur

New Zealand would have a new captain as well with the veteran Tim Southee donning the skipper's hat for this series. This was a late development as Kane Williamson chose to focus on the Test series against India, later this year. After an impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, New Zealand would be aiming to maintain that momentum.

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected weather in Jaipur at the time of IND vs NZ 1st T20I (Source: Accuweather)

According to the forecast, the temperature would be in the range of 15-20 degrees celsius. There is no likelihood of rain but dew is likely to be present in the second innings. The pollution in Delhi did impact Rajasthan but it should not be a cause of concern as Indian opener KL Rahul mentioned earlier. Also, the temperature would decrease as the game progresses. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 in Jaipur

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium would favour the batsmen more. Generally known as a high-scoring ground, the first T20I between India and New Zealand could see teams scoring well in excess of 175 or even 180. The average total on this pitch is something within the range of 180-190. The pitch curator assured that this game would be a high-scoring one.

