The first T20 of the three-match series between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela. The match will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Kerala.

After sealing a T20 series against Australia by a 2-1 lead, India is all set to host South Africa for a T20 and ODI series, which include three-match each. India bounced back in the previous series against Australia after a disappointing exit from Asia Cup 2022. While South-Africa have played their last T20 series against England in July and beated hosts by a 2-1 lead. A series win backing both India and South Africa will make the upcoming battle between the teams more fierce. This will be the last bilateral series for India and South Africa before moving into the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Buy IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase India vs South Africa Tickets for Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Axar Patel (IND), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), David Miller (SA), Axar Patel (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND),Anrich Nortje (SA).

Axar Patel (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Aiden Markram (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

