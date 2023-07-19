India takes on West Indies in the second of the two-match Test series. The IND vs WI second Test takes place at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain from July 20 onwards and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs WI Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 2nd Test below. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need To Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match at Queen’s Park Oval.

India will be looking to clinch the series after having secured a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. West Indies, on the other hand, will be aiming for a better show and draw level in the series. While team India is unlikely to make changes, West Indies could tinker with their playing XI.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Joshua Da Silva (WI) can be our pick as wicket-keepers for IND vs WI fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) and Alick Athanaze (WI) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs WI we will go with three all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravi Ashwin (IND) and Jason Holder (WI) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team. India vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2023, Port of Spain Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Queen’s Park Oval.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - We will go with three bowlers in our IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team and those will be Mohammed Siraj (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND) and Alzarri Joseph (WI).

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Joshua Da Silva (WI), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Alick Athanaze (WI), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Ravi Ashwin (IND), Jason Holder (WI), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), and Alzarri Joseph (WI). India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain

Ravi Ashwin (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs WI whereas Virat Kohli (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).