India A squared off against UAE A in the third match of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Friday, July 14. After being put into bat, UAE A were restricted to 175 for 9 in 50 overs. Harshit Rana was India A's pick of the bowlers as he took an impeccable four-wicket haul. After the bowlers put up a clinical performance, skipper Yash Dhull led the way with the bat and notched up a sensational century to help his team beat UAE A by eight wickets. Dhull was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering ton. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel Takes a Stunning Catch During India A vs UAE A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video)

India A Defeat UAE A By Eight Wickets

India 'A' win by 8️⃣ wickets 🙌 A clinical chase to secure the first win of the tournament 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/EOqtpUvxoE#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/ErwwpIJyBe — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)