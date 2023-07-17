India A will cross swords against Pakistan A in the 12th match of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 19 in Colombo. The match will kick-start at 2:00 pm IST ( Indian Standard Time ). FanCode will live stream the encounter between the eternal rivals in India. Therefore, Indian fans could enjoy the high-voltage clash on their electronic devices. However, the fans would need to buy a pass to watch the match. Both teams have played some sensational cricket in the ongoing marquee tournament so far and are yet to lose a game. ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Nishant Sindhu, Abhishek Sharma Star As India A Defeat Nepal by Nine Wickets

