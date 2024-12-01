The India national cricket team displayed a dominant performance against the Australia Prime Minister XI in the two-day warm-up match at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Team India secured a six-wicket win after they chased down 241 runs. Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Nitish Reddy played splendid knocks with the bat, whereas young speedster Harshit Rana bagged four wickets with the ball, which helped the Asian Giants to secure a comprehensive win over the Australia Prime Minister XI in Canberra. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Indian Captain Get Dismissed By Charlie Anderson During IND vs AUS PMXI Practice Match.

While chasing 241, Shubman Gill top-scored with 50 runs before retiring out, whereas opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a good knock of 45 runs. Middle-order batter Nitish Reddy chipped in with 42 runs as they guided India to a six-wicket win. Team India chased down the target in 42.5 overs. However, the stumps were called at 257/5 after the end of 46 overs after India played a few more overs to complete the number of overs being bowled (46). The match was drawn, but under revised circumstances, the visitors won by six wickets.

This victory is very crucial for the Indian side to prepare for the upcoming high-voltage second Test match against the Australia cricket team in Adelaide, starting on December 6. The second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be a pink ball Test.

Harshit Rana's Four-Wicket Haul Bundles Out AUS PM XI

After Day 1 washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain, the match resumed on Day 2, where India opted to field first. Australia Prime Minister XI opener Sam Konstas played a magnificent knock of 107 runs off 97 balls, including 15 boundaries. Jack Clayton scored a crucial 40 off 52 balls, whereas lower middle-order batter Hanno Jacobs chipped in with 60 runs.

For India, right-arm speedster Harshit Rana picked up four wickets while Akash Deep bagged two wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each. Rohit Sharma Hilariously Back Fists Sarfaraz Khan After Indian Cricketer Fumbles A Routine Take While Wicketkeeping During IND vs AUS PMXI Practice Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guides India to an Easy Victory

While chasing, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made 45 off 59 balls, including nine fours. KL Rahul scored 27 runs (retired hurt) as the opening pair stitched a 75-run stand. Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to an injury, got the much-needed game time. Gill smashed 50 off 62 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Nitish Kumar Reddy (42) and Washington Sundar (42*) also chipped in valuable runs with the bat. Towards the end, Ravindra Jadeja scored 27 runs as the visitors won the one-sided affair by six wickets against the Australia Prime Minister XI in Canberra.

