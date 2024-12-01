India is currently taking on the Australia Prime Minister's XI at Canberra ahead of the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide. Rohit Sharma is making a comeback into the side as captain and for a good preparation he is also featuring in the tour game. So is Shubman Gill, who is coming back from an injury. During the IND vs AUS PMXI match at Canberra, Sarfaraz Khan took up the wicketkeeping gloves as India bowled. In one instance, he fumbled a routine take behind the stumps. Rohit Sharma, who was standing at first slip. hilariously hit him on the back with the fist. Fans loved the brotherly relationship between the two and made the video viral on social media. IND 123/2 in 26 Overs (Target 241) | India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Score Updates.

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Back Fists Sarfaraz Khan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)