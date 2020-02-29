India Beat Sri Lanka by Seven Wickets, Finish Unbeaten in Group Stage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Indian women's team after defeating Sri Lanka. (Photo Credits: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)

India registered fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Set a paltry target of 114 to win, India achieved it in 14.4 overs at the loss of three wickets. India have already qualified for the semi-finals of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and now consolidate their top position on the points table. Shafali Verma was top-scorer for India as he scored 47 off just 34 balls. He knock included seven fours and a six. New Zealand Creates Record, Defends Lowest Total Against Bangladesh During ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Apart from her, Smriti Mandhana scored 17 off 12 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with 15 off 14 balls. Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues added unbeaten 28-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help India chase down the target. Both finished unbeaten on 15 runs.

Earlier, thanks to Radha Yadav’s superb bowling performance, Sri Lanka were restricted to 113 for nine, Yadav scalped 4/23 to make things worse for Sri Lanka. Apart from her, Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked two wickets. For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu was the top-scorer with 33 off 24 balls. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag All Praise for 'Rockstar' Shafali Verma.

India earlier defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand to qualify for semis. The Women in Blue will face second-placed team of Group B in semis as they look certain to finish on top of team standings in Group A.