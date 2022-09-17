India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will begin their League League Cricket 2022 campaign as they face off against each other in the opening match. The clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, League League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends Cricket League 2022: Yusuf Pathan, Tanmay Srivastava Hit Half-Centuries as India Maharajas Beat World Giants by Six Wickets at Eden Gardens.

Both the teams boast a number of superstars and will be aiming for a positive start to the season, India Capitals are being led by Gautam Gambhir and consist of superstars such as Jacques Kallis among others. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag will captain Gujarat Giants. Gujarat Giants Squad At Legends League Cricket 2022: Check Virender Sehwag-led Team Players List in LLC T20 League.

When Is India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Legends League Cricket2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Legends League Cricket2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Legends League Cricket2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

