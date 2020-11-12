A day after the Australian cricket board revealed the national team will wear ‘indigenous jersey’ for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, reports have emerged that the India national cricket team could also don a ‘retro’ kit for the limited-overs series in their 2020-21 tour of Australia. The national team underwent a brand change in kit sponsors with popular sports apparel brand Nike leaving and been replaced by MPL Sports in a multi-crore three-year deal. Now as per several reports, the India national team could ditch the traditional sky blue jersey and wear a ‘retro-themed’ navy blue kit in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia. Twitterati also reacted to the news and shared their excitement with many sharing a glimpse of what the new jersey could look like. Australia Reveal New Jersey for T20I Series Against India, Hosts Opt for Indigenous Kit (See Pic).

A report in Outlook states that Virat Kohli and co will be wearing the new ‘retro’ jerseys in both the three-match ODI and T20I series respectively. The jersey will reportedly be a throwback to the late seventies when the India national cricket team wore a similar navy blue jersey. The report further states that the ‘retro’ themed jersey will be a lot similar to the strip team India wore at the 1992 Cricket World Cup and will have a navy blue shade which will be a shift from the traditional sky blue jersey the Indian cricket team have been sporting in recent years. Virat Kohli & Co Embrace the 'New Normal' Donning Customised PPE Kits As they Leave For Australia.

The new navy blue jersey will also have the name of BCCI’s new kit sponsors MPL, who signed a three-year deal worth over Rs 120 crore. BCCI have already shared pictures of the new Customised PPE kits and masks the players wore while travelling from the UAE to Australia. The new jerseys are soon set to follow. Twitter exploded as the news emerged with ecstatic fans taking to social media to share the excitement about seeing the national team wear retro kits. Here are some of the best reactions.

Team India To Wear 1992 Retro Jersey for Australia Tour

Team India to wear retro CWC 1992 jersey in forthcoming #INDvAUS series 🔥❤️ — M A H I (@WhyShantanu) November 11, 2020

yes 1992 world cup jersey of not just india but all teams were the best — Venkat (@bvenkat777) November 12, 2020

Team India is going to wear 1992 World Cup's jersey for Australia limited overs series#AUSvIND #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dft3kvZGQL — hemanth (@hemant19446299) November 11, 2020

India to wear this jersey, clearly inspired from 1992, for the Aus series! Wow! Retro kits are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWi15WN64W — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 12, 2020

This 1992 World Cup Jersey is coming back with kit sponsor name MPL during India's limited overs series in Australia. Photo by David Munden/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)#AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yo67BR2JR4 — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia will also don a new kit for the T20I series against India. The Australia national team will wear a specially designed indigenous jersey, which recognizes the role of the indigenous Australians in sport and also encourages more participation.

Australia Cricket Team to Wear Indigenous Jersey for India T20I Series

The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

India’s tour of Australia will begin with the three-match ODI series and will be followed by the three-match T20I series before both teams also contest in a four-match Tests series. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup league while the Test series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The tour will start with the first ODI at Sydney on November 27.

