India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, With Time in IST?

India Legends (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RSWorldSeries)

India Legends and West Indies Legends will take each other on in the first-ever game of the Road Safety World Series. The historic encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). Some of the legends of the game are all set to turn back the clock as they get ready to take the field once again. India will be captained by Sachin Tendulkar while Brian Lara will be leading the Caribbean side. Fans searching for India vs West Indies, Road Safety Word Series Live Streaming details can find it here. Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details You Need to Know.

Cricketing greats such as Jonty Rhodes, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Brett Lee along with many others will be taking part in this tournament. This will be the opening game of the tournament and there has been a big build-up for this T20 clash as organisers try to raise awareness about road safety. Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan will be playing for the host team while West Indies will have the presence of Darren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Samuel Badree and Carl Hooper. Virender Sehwag Excited About Road Safety World Series, Looking Forward to Play with Sachin Tendulkar.

When is India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The match between India Legends and West Indies Legend will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020? TV Channels in India

The Colours network are the official broadcasters of the tournament. Hence, the Road Safety Series Legends match between India and West Indies will be telecasted on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020?

Fans unable to catch the live telecast of the game can watch the clash online as well. The India Legends vs West Indies Legends match in Road Safety World Series will be streamed live on Jio Tv as well as on the Voot app and website.