India Legends will lock horns with West Indies Legends in the first semi-finals of Road Safety World Series 2021. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Both sides have been magnificent this season and must leave no stones unturned to win this clash and qualify for the final. While Sachin Tendulkar and Co finished the league stage at the second position with five victories in six outings, the Caribbean side was fourth in the final standings with three victories in six games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the IND vs WI match. Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine Shine as West Indies Legends Beat England Legends by Five Wickets in Road Safety World Series 2021.

Notably, the Men in Blue emerged victorious when these two sides met in the league stage of the tournament. Brian Lara’s men posted 150/8 while batting first in Mumbai, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul scoring a brilliant half-century. In reply, India got off to a flying start with Virender Sehwag and captain Tendulkar unleashing their vintage best. The former scored an unbeaten 74 as India Legends comprehensively won the game by seven wickets. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is India Legends vs West Indies Legends Semi-Final 1, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Legends vs West Indies Legends semi-final match in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm (IST) Indian Standard Time.

Where To Watch Telecast of India Legends vs West Indies Legends Semi-Final 1, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of India Legends vs West Indies Legends semi-final match on TV.

How to Watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends Semi-Final 1, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Legends vs West Indies Legends semi-final clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. Live commentary of the game will be available on the Youtube channel of Voot. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Ashok Dinda, Abey Kuruvilla, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Ravi Gaikwad

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Ridley Jacobs(w), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara(c), William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin, Pedro Collins, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Adam Sanford, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock

