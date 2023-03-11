With the Legends League Cricket (LLC) underway, the tournament's first match saw the Asia Lions emerging victorious over the India Maharajas side. The second game will take place between India Maharajas and the World Giants. Having lost the tournament's first game by nine runs, the Gautam Gambhir-led unit will look to bounce back and register their first win in the competition. India Maharajas, who lost their opening match, will depend on their batters to get going, unlike in the first game, where only captain Gautam Gambhir scored above 50. Their bowlers could also not contain the opposition batters as they leaked runs continuously. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

On the other hand, the World Giants side will also look to stamp their authority by winning their first game. When it comes to analysing their team, the star-studded unit has no abundance of match winners as it comprises established cricketers, who during their days in international cricket, turned the match for their respective sides on multiple occasions. Having mentioned the team analysis, let us look at the two squads for the upcoming match. The world Giants side will be led by recently retired Australian cricketer Aaron Finch, a one-time T20I and ODI World Cup winner. LLC 2023: Shahid Afridi’s Expressions After Realising he Was About to Hug Female Umpire Goes Viral (Watch Video).

When Is India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match (Know date, time, and, venue)

The India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket Match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites to catch the action live at a nominal subscription.

