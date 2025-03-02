Dubai, March 2: R Devraj, the manager of the Indian team playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy, has headed back to his hometown Hyderabad due to a family bereavement. Devraj, currently serving as the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) since October 2023, had to leave Dubai and fly back to Hyderabad due to the demise of his mother Kamaleshwari Ramchander on Sunday morning. India, captained by Rohit Sharma, is currently playing their final Group A game against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Mohammed Shami Gets Hit on His Back by New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner's Throw During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally, HCA President, confirmed to IANS about Devraj flying back to Hyderabad from Dubai. “Yes, he is landing in Hyderabad at 8pm. As per the information I have, his mother’s funeral is scheduled to be held at 10am on Monday in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad,” said Arishnapally to IANS.

"With deep sorrow, we inform you that our Secretary Devraj's mother, Kamaleshwari garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Devraj garu and his family," the HCA further said in its immediate statement.As of now, it is unclear on when Devraj will link up with the Indian team, who would be playing the second semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. If they win their last four clash, India could potentially play the final at the same venue on March 9. Virat Kohli Fans Flood 'Philips' Company's Instagram Posts With Abuses Mistaking Account for Glenn Phillips' After New Zealand Star's Stunner During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

India’s opponents in the semi-final will be determined by the outcome of their ongoing game against New Zealand in Dubai. If India win, they will face Australia, captained by Steve Smith, in the semi-final. But a loss would set up their semi-final clash against South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma. Both India and Australia are the most successful teams in the history of eight-team Champions Trophy with two titles each.

