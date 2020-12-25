Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will be making their much-anticipated Test debut as India have announced their playing XI for the second and Boxing-Day Test match against Australia. As expected, multiple changes have been made in the Indian line-up which suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first-Day Night Test match at Adelaide Oval. While expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami were forced changes, Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have been dropped following their poor show. Hence, Gill is set to open with Mayank Agarwal at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while Rishabh Pant will keep the wickets. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Preview.

Ajinkya Rahane will hold the reins of the team in Kohli’s absence, and he has a jolting task ahead of him. He’ll just not have to fill Kohli’s shoes as captain but as a batsman as well. It will also be interesting to see who’ll bat at the crucial number four position in the Indian talisman absence. Skipper Rahane is most likely to take the spot with Hanuma Vihari batting at number five. Pant – who scored a quick-fire ton in practice games – will keep the keeper and the number six batsman. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

India's Playing XI!!

The inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja had indeed strengthened the team combination. The southpaw has been in brilliant batting form, and his ability to keep things tight with the ball makes him even more lethal. Ravichandran Ashwin is the other spinner in the team while the pace trio comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and debutant Mohammed Siraj.

India Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

