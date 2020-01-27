India U19 vs Australia U19 Dream11 Team Prediction in ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for IN-U19 vs AU-U19 1st Super League Quarter-Final Clash

India U19 Cricket Team Celebrate (Photo Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

India U19 will lock horns with Australia U19 1st Super League Quarter-Final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played on January 28 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Both the sides have been brilliant in the ongoing and will fancy their chances of clinching the tournament’s title. India are also the defending champions of the tournament and are favourites to retain their title. Moreover, it was Australian team only whom they defeated in the finals of the get the Cup. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IN-U19 vs AU-U19. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Full Time Table, Fixtures & Free PDF Download.

Speaking about the performances of both the sides in the league games, India were placed in Group A in which they clinched all their three games and finished at the top of the points table. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India’s best batsman while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been phenomenal with the ball in hand.

On the other hand, Australia, who are placed in Group B, also enjoyed a decent campaign in the tournament. They won two out of their three games and finished at the second position. The only game they lost was against West Indies. Below, we’ll look at the best dream11 team.

India U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Quarter-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Dhruv Jurel from India U19 team.

India U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Quarter-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Yashaswi Jaiswal (IN-U19), Priyam Garg (IN-U19), Divyansh Saxena (IN-U19), Sam Fanning (AU-U19).

India U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Quarter-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Shubhang Hegde (IN-U19) and Tanveer Sangha (AU-U19).

India U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 CWC 2020, Super League Quarter-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Ravi Bishnoi (IND-U19), Kartik Tyagi (IND-U19), Liam Marshall (AU-U19) and Bradley Simpson (AU-U19).

Going by the recent form of the players, picking Ravi Bishnoi as the captain in your dream11 team should be a no-brainer while Yashaswi Jaiswal can be picked as vice-captain.