IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Free Live Streaming: After a straightforward victory in the first T20 game, the Indian cricket team will be eager to wrap up their series with Afghanistan. The second T20 this evening takes place at Indore, which is a high-scoring venue. Afghanistan were left disappointed with their batting unit in the first game at Mohali which is another batter’s paradise as the team could only manage 158 on the board. The score was never going to be enough for their bowling unit against a quality side like India. The hosts will feel they are still not they are at their very best when it comes to T20s but they are getting there. India versus Afghanistan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:00 pm IST. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 As Virat Kohli Returns for Cricket Match in Indore.

Virat Kohli returns to the team after missing the first match owing to personal reasons. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be pushing for a place in the playing eleven in place of Shubman Gill and it will be interesting to see he is successful. Rinku Singh is a power hitter in the lower middle order and his presence has helped the team to cope with the loss of Hardik Pandya.

Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai were the only two batters who could get some runs against India in the previous contest. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got starts as well but none of these players could capitalize and get a big score. Mujeeb ur Rahman will lead the bowling efforts for the visitors but will need the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq to chip in with wickets as well. Rahmanullah Gurbaz Teases Sleeping Rinku Singh on Flight, KKR Teammates Engage in Friendly Moment Ahead of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

When is India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face Afghanistan in the second T20I of this three-match series on Sunday, January 14. The IND vs AFG 2nd T20I will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The IND vs AFG 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. For live streaming details of IND vs AFG, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND vs AFG T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi. The second game is likely to follow a similar pattern as the first with the home team securing a comfortable victory.

