After being blown away by a dominant Australian performance in Visakhapatnam, India will have to lift themselves back up and fight hard when they take on the Steve Smith-led side in the ODI series decider on Wednesday, March 22. The Men in Blue were no match for Australia in the 2nd ODI as a poor batting performance saw them make just 117 in the first innings. In response, Australia cantered to a dominant 10-wicket victory in just overs. With the series on the line, one eye will also be on the weather when India and Australia meet at the Chepauk Stadium. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs Aus Cricket Match in Chennai.

There was a rain threat hovering over the 2nd ODI in Vizag and even though there was some downpour before the match, the game was unhindered by any weather-related interruption and a smooth contest was able to take place. India would need a convincing performance with both bat and ball after they posed little challenge to Australia in Vizag. The series is locked 1-1, with both teams looking to go ahead and clinch the decider, which would give them a lot of confidence, especially with 2023 being a World Cup year.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected weather in Chennai on March 22 (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, the weather will likely be mostly sunny. The chances of rain are less, with the humidity levels also being pretty high. The temperature will range from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. A full contest can be expected. 'I Thought I Was Dating Her Already' Virat Kohli Opens Up on 'Awkward' Text Message He Sent to Anushka Sharma (Watch Video).

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk Stadium will assist spinners. The track will be slow and low and batters, who play spin well, may have a good time on this pitch. India might go in with three spinners as they did in Vizag. Sides winning the toss may want to bat first, as the wicket might get slower as the match progresses.

