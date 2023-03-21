Having lost the second ODI, India have to do a little bit of analysis of their batting, especially after having seen their batters get out to Australia pacer, Mitchell Starc’s bowling. The last ODI match saw Mitchell Starc claiming a fifer as India’s batting order got destroyed in a matter of minutes. None of the Indian batters were able to get a fifty, proving that India need to improve if they are serious about winning the series and maintaining their dominance in bilateral series on their home turf. Their batters really need to step up, especially with the ODI world cup lurking round the corner. When it comes to their bowlers, despite being impressive in the first ODI, in the second match they were thrashed all over the park as the Aussies easily reached the target (118) without losing any wickets. So, a little bit of fine-tuning is also required for the Indian bowlers. Umesh Yadav at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple: Indian Cricketer Offers Prayers to Baba Mahakal; Prays for Peace, Happiness in World (See Pics & Videos).

The result of this series, may somehow be inconsequential, but if we look at it in terms of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, there is a lot of work left for the hosts to do. For Australia, both their batters and bowlers are in red-hot form with Mitchell Marsh notching up 66* and Travis Head registering 51*. If these two get off to a flying start, the Aussies will no doubt reach an improbable total. On other occasions, if somehow, these two don’t provide quick starts, then they have anchors in the form of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who can help the side to a decent position.

As far as their bowlers are concerned, their bowlers are also doing well with Mitchell Starc scalping eight wickets, including a fifer. Hence, overall, the team is all set ahead of the world cup. They also have the luxury to experiment and find the perfect balance ahead of the World Cup.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in ODI

India and Australia faced each other 145 times, out of which the Aussies emerged victorious 81 times while India came out as winners 54 times and the remaining 10 matches ended in no result.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Travis Head (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Cameron Green (AUS)

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs AUS third ODI 2023 will be played at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on March 22 (Wednesday). The match will commence at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to Live Telecast the IND vs AUS ODI series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live telecast of IND vs AUS third ODI 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will Live Stream the IND vs AUS ODI series 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to catch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS third ODI in India.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Probable Playing XI:

INDIA’s Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C ), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

AUSTRALIA’s Probable Playing XI: Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

