India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025: India and Australia would battle each other, this time in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 on Friday, October 31. The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and it will start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the India vs Australia best fantasy playing XI prediction for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rain played spoilsport in the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 on October 29. The Manuka Oval in Australia's capital, Canberra, hosted the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 and only 9.4 overs of action were possible, in which India scored 97/1. Fans will hope for the rain clouds to stay away and expect a full India vs Australia match with both teams giving it their absolute best in coming out on top. Will It Rain in Melbourne During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS), Sanju Samson (IND)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

India and Australia possess some of the biggest hitters of the cricket ball and should the rain stay away, the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be a cracking contest. Australia do have the advantage of playing in home conditions, but India will back themselves to go all the way in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 here. Expect the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India to come out on top.

