Indian Cricket Team have shown some exceptional form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they have cruised to the final of the competition are all set to take on the challenge of five time champions Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India's performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been head and shoulders above the other team in every department. They have dominated most of the games they played in the competition and hardly a game has been fought very closely. India have won all the 10 matches they played in the competition and even in the high-pressure semifinal they have looked confident and focused. But the final is a fresh game on a fresh day with some immense pressure. To take the final step towards the title the strategical side has to be airtight. Fans eager to whether any changes will be made in India's playing XI and what changes they will be making, can get the entire information here. India vs Australia Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Rohit Sharma and Co to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Top-Order Batting: India is one of the very few teams who have grasped the game from the word go thanks to their openers, specially Rohit Sharma. In every game, captain Rohit has attacked opposition's best bowler and shifted momentum to India's favour. Shubman Gill, although not at his very best, has some crucial innings which has laid a good foundation for the team. India will surely go in the final match with their opening combination unchanged. The top-order is made further solid by the in-form Virat Kohli who has scored runs at will in the competition and will once again look to repeat it in the final.

Middle-Order Batting: Shreyas Iyer had a stuttering start to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but he picked up quickly and now he has scored two back-to-back centuries including one in the semifinal. KL Rahul has been the calm, composed self of him providing solidity in case of any trouble. It is Suryakumar Yadav who has not been tested yet and there has been debates over to replace him with a spinner or another batter. Although, it is very unlikely to happen knowing how good Suryakumar is in the end overs.

Seam Bowling: India's seam attack has been touching new heights everyday led by the juggernaut Mohammed Shami. Jasprit Bumrah has stayed limited to contain runs while Shami has pounced on that opportunity. It is Mohammed Siraj who has failed to show his best form and there has been debates to replace him too with an extra-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Again, it is very unlikely coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Rohit Sharma will make a sudden change this deep into the competition.

Spin Bowling: With the bat, ball or fielding, Ravindra Jadeja has been an impeccable asset for the team. Kuldeep Yadav has complemented him beautifully shifting into attacking or defensive gears according to the need of the team. Addition of Ravichandran Ashwin like the league stage match against Australia would have made the spin department more potent although it is unlikely to happen. 'Let's Bring the Cup Home..' Hardik Pandya Shares Special Message For Team India Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia (See Instagram Post).

India's Playing XI vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

