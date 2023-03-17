India takes on Australia in a three game ODI series with the first match being played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 2023 being a World Cup year, each ODI game provides an opportunity for the team to prepare for the main event by getting to know their best eleven. The three-game series is not part of the World Cup Super League and hence the pressure may be a bit less. But an India Australia series has always been a spectacle and this one would be no different. It is also the last bilateral before the IPL starts and the Men in Blue will be eager to win it. Australia are no pushovers though and can be a bit of tough nut to crack with the kind of players they have. India vs Australia, 1st ODI 2023, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya will lead the team in place of Rohit Sharma who misses the game due to personal reasons. Ishan Kishan will open the innings with the in-form Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli coming in at no 3. Ravindra Jadeja makes a return to the team and will be part of the playing eleven with Kuldeep Yadav also expected to get a game in place of Shardul Thakur.

Australia have been given a huge boost with Glenn Maxwell available for the series and he should be part of the playing eleven right from the onset. David Warner has not been in the best of forms but is a threat in the powerplays. Either of Mitchell Marsh or Marcus Stoinis will get a chance. The pitch at Wankhede should have something to offer to spinner Adam Zampa. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs Aus Cricket Match in Mumbai.

When Is IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. The starting time of the IND vs AUS match will be 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to get the live action of IND vs AUS first ODI 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming online of the India vs Australia 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia on Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription). However, Jio users can watch IND vs AUS free live streaming online on JioTV mobile app. Australia look the better of the two teams and will likely win the contest to take a 1-0 lead.

