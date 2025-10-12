India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: A fascinating contest is on the cards as the India Women's National Cricket Team takes on the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both India and Australia have had two wins each in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

But India and Australia enter this IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on the back of contrasting results. Australia found themselves struggling at 100/7 against Pakistan at one stage before a Beth Mooney century bailed the team out of trouble, with the defending champions eventually going on to win. India, on the other hand, fell to South Africa, a result that was a harsh reality check for Harmanpreet Kaur as the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 heats up with every passing game. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry

Australia Women's National Cricket Team: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll