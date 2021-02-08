The number of no-balls bowled in the first India vs England Test match in Chennai left fans and cricket experts surprised. As many as 28 no balls have been bowled so far in the Test and surprisingly 27 off them have come from the Indian bowlers. The sudden increase in no balls, however, was not only limited to the India vs England Test match. In Rawalpindi, where Pakistan are hosting South Africa in the second Test as many as 23 no-balls were bowled while the Bangladesh vs West Indies Test saw 13 no balls. That’s a total of 64 no balls combining three Test matches. India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 4.

Surprised at the sudden growth in front-foot no balls, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle asked if there was any vaccine available against no balls. A prime reason for the sudden surge in front foot no-balls is the third umpire calling them since August last year as compared to the on-field umpires previously. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to the sudden surge in no balls. Ravi Ashwin Breaks 114-Year-Old Record by Dismiss Rory Burns on First Ball of England’s Second Innings.

Is There a Vaccine against No-Balls?

Is there a vaccine against no-balls? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021

Ashwin More Than Doubles His No-Ball Tally In This Match

Ashwin hadn't bowled a single noball until this match He's bowled 4 in this game — Harsha (@82notout) February 8, 2021

Are These Bowlers Wearing Larger Size Shoes?

Suspect these bowlers are wearing a way larger shoe size #noBall — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 8, 2021

Virat Kohli When He Hears the No-Ball Alarm Again

Kohli when he finds the no ball siren in about 20 mins from now: #Savethesiren pic.twitter.com/lUlf1wP1XJ — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) February 8, 2021

Fans After Calculating the Total Number of No-Balls

#INDvsENG Me after watching no. of no balls and extras in just 4 days of play pic.twitter.com/5hTiZMQAca — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) February 8, 2021

No-Ball to Indian Bowlers

#INDvsENG After every 2 overs Noball to indian bowlers:- pic.twitter.com/wTfqwqJp6M — Kriti 🔥 (@chal_chal_away) February 8, 2021

Virat Kohli to Shahbaz Nadeem

Nadeem continuously bowling No balls and Leaking runs #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/jXo14tdg3l — HeMan (@royhly_) February 8, 2021

Interestingly, the spinners bowled more no-balls than the pacers in the India vs England Test match in Chennai. Shahbaz Nadeem bowled nine no balls (5 in first innings and 3 in second) while Ravichandran Ashwin, who had not bowled a single no-ball in his Test career until this game, bowled five no balls. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma also bowled quite a number of no-balls in the first innings. The former has bowled eight no balls in this Test while Ishant bowled a no-ball five times.

