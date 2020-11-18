England Cricket Team will travel Pakistan after 16 years for two-match T20I series in October next year. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the fixture today, and fans must brace themselves. The two T20I games will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on October 14 and 15 respectively. Notably, the series will hold even higher significance as it will be the last T20I assignment for both sides before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which will take place in India. England's Proposed Tour of Pakistan Postponed Until Late 2021.

The series was on the cards with PCB proposing Three Lions for the series last month. ECB later went on to confirm the fixture after accepting the invitation. “It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said.

Here's ICC's Tweet!!

JUST IN: England will travel to Pakistan for a T20I tour in October 2021 😍 They return to 🇵🇰 after 16 years! #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nZVChQNpmO — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020

“As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

England last visited Pakistan in 2005 when they played three Tests and five ODI games. The subsequent series between the two sides in 2012 and 2015 took place in the United Arab Emirates.

