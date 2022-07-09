India will have the chance to wrap up the T20 series versus England when the two teams meet in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The opener was a fairly one-sided contest where the Men in Blue stamped their authority by bulldozing past the hosts. India have some of the best T20 players of the current generation and are led by the ever-dependanble Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya is the talisman for India and produced one of the best all-round displays in a long time to help India win. For Opponents England, they will like to start afresh and with the quality of attacking batsmen they have got, a positive result is never far away. England vs India will be telecasted on the SonyTen network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 7:00 PM IST. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Birmingham

David Wiley returns to the England squad and could feature in the game while both Tymal Mills and Reece Topley could struggle to maintain their place in the playing eleven. Richard Gleeson is in line to make his international debut and it will be a remarkable feat considering he is 34. Jos Butler and Jason Roy at the top need to get the big runs for the hosts to feel comfortable while batting.

Virat Kohli, who has been in terrible form for a long time now, is available for selection but it looks difficult for Rahul Dravid to alter a winning combination. Deepak Hooda has done well in the opener as well as the games against Ireland so it could well be Suryakumar Yadav who makes way for Kohli if indeed there is a change. Ravindra Jadeja though is certain to replace Axar Patel in the team.

When is India vs England 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England 2nd T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on July 09, 2022 (Saturday). The IND vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ENG 2nd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ENG match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England 2nd T20I 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20I online. India look the more balanced of the two teams and should secure a series win here in this game.

