After two good entertaining days, the second India vs England Test moves into the third day. Day three is regarded as moving day in Test cricket and things are likely to get interesting today. England will resume on an overnight score of 119 for three with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow batting on 48 and six respectively. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs ENG live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the details. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights: James Anderson, Joe Root Reach Milestones In Longest Format.

India managed 364 in their first innings with James Anderson scalping a five-wicket haul. KL Rahul was top-scorer for India with 129 runs. England's response then got off to a poor start with Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed out in quick succession. Towards the close of play, hosts lost Rory Burns as well.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Day three will start on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).