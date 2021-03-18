India defeated England by 8 runs in the 4th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 18, 2021 (Thursday). With this win, Virat Kohli’s team have leveled the five-game series 2-2 and there is everything to play for in the final clash. Some brilliant death bowling saw the hosts get over the line in this must-win encounter. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Highlights: IND Beat ENG by 8 Runs, Level Series 2-2.

After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan followed the trend of bowing first and his team got off to a great start dismissing Rohit Sharma early. But sensational knocks, first by Suryakumar Yadav and then later by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant saw the host put on a mammoth score on the board. Michael Vaughan Feels Rohit Sharma Replacing Virat Kohli As Captain Towards the End of England Innings Was a Tactical Decision.

Chasing the target, England were unable to get a quick start and lost wickets early, halting any progress. However, a late flurry from Ben Stokes got them back into the game but following his dismissal, the visitors were unable to capitalise on the momentum, succumbing to the pressure. Meanwhile, here are some stats from India vs England 4th T20I.

# India recorded their ninth win over England in 18 T20I matches

# Rohit Sharma became the second Indian batsman to score 9000 runs in T20s

# Jason Roy completed 1000 runs in Twenty-20 internationals

# Adil Rashid became the first bowler to get Virat Kohli stumped twice in his international career

# Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian batsman to score a half-century in debut T20I innings

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden T20I fifty

With the series on level terms, everything is to play for in the final T20I game in Ahmedabad on March 20, 2021. England will be looking to get a win and secure the series after losing the Test matches while India will be aiming to win yet another home series and continue their dominance.

