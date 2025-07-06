India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England and India will resume play on day 5 of the second test at Edgbaston with the visitors firmly in the driver’s seat. On the penultimate day, the Indian team yet again had a great outing with the bat as they set England a massive target of 608. Many believed India batted an extra 100 runs, but such was the impact of the loss in the first test, Gautam Gambhir and his management were firm on batting England out of the game. Now with three wickets down and the final day pitch being erratic, England will struggle. Will It Rain in Birmingham During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Akash Deep has been an excellent addition to this Indian side and the ball he bowled to get rid of Joe Root speaks volumes about his skills. He alongside Mohammed Siraj will do the bulk of the bowling today and the duo needs all the support from Prasidh Krishna in order to clamp down on the English team. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will hope to extract some spin on this wicket.

Harry Brook scored a century in the first innings, and he looked solid in this one too. With Ollie Pope on the other side, the duo will need to break down today’s play into mini targets. Both Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith are known for their stroke play and attack is the best form of defence for the visitors.

India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Date Sunday, July 6 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Harry Brook Engages in Fun Banter With Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, Says 'Take the Draw' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. India have the upper hand in the test and it is now down to them to convert it into a result. Expect a quality day of cricket with England likely to save this match.

