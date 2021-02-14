England Team Wearing Black Armbands in the First Test Against India in Respect of Inspirational War Veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The second Test between India and England moves into day two. India will resume day's play on an overnight total of 300 for six. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the IND vs ENG second Test match should scroll down for all relevant information. Here’s How to Watch India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV Mobile App.

Rohit Sharma stole the show on the opening day with his superb 161. He did the bulk of the scoring on a pitch which kept testing batsmen. Rohit was well-supported by Ajinkya Rahane as the duo stitched a fine partnership to bail their side out of the trouble. Virat Kohli Trolled on Twitter with Funny Memes After Being Dismissed for Duck in India vs England 2nd Test 2021.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England second Test match is currently underway and day two will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 14 (Sunday). Day 2 of the Test will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England second Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 2nd Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).