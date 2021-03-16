India would like to continue their winning momentum as they take on England in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 16). With the five-match series levelled at 1-1, the winner of the upcoming contest would take a handy 2-1 lead. The Men in Blue are coming off an emphatic seven-wicket triumph and must be confident ahead of the fixture. On the other hand, the Three Lions, the top-ranked T20I team, would have redemption in mind. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast, and other IND vs ENG clash details, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 slated to take place later this year, India have focused on testing their bench strength. Owing to the same, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were handed debuts in their last outing while veterans Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan warmed the benches. However, the Hitman can replace KL Rahul for this fixture as skipper Virat Kohli, during the first T20I, mentioned that Rohit had been rested for a couple of games. On the other hand, all-rounder Moeen Ali can replace Chris Jordan or Tom Curran in the third T20I. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Will Rohit Sharma Return in India's Playing XI For Third T20I Against England in Ahmedabad?

India vs England, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 3rd T20I 2021 online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 3rd T20I 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

