You won’t see a batsman of Rohit Sharma’s calibre warming the benches in a crucial series. However, that’s been the case with the Hitman who wasn’t included in the playing XI in the first two T20Is against England. While India suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first match, the hosts made an emphatic comeback and registered a seven-wicket triumph in the next fixture. With the five-match series poised at 1-1, the upcoming encounters hold great significance. However, the biggest question still remains when Rohit will be back in action? Will he take the field in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday (March 16). India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

While announcing India’s playing XI in the first game, skipper Virat Kohli mentioned that Rohit, India’s leading run-scorer in the Test series against England, has been rested for a couple of games. Going with the statement, the 33-year-old should feature in the third T20I, but who’ll make way for him? Rohit Sharma Caught Eating While Hiding Behind Support Staff Member During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened India’s innings in the first game, scoring 4 and 1, respectively. While Rahul retained his spot in the following encounter, Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan replaced Dhawan. The southpaw made full use of the opportunity and slammed a match-winning fifty on debut. On the contrary, Rahul failed yet again – bagging a six-ball duck. How to Watch India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar?

Not to forget, Rahul is the third-ranked T20I batsman, and his performances in white-ball cricket last year has been scintillating. At the same time, dropping Kishan after a dream debut wouldn’t be fair. Hence, Kohli and the team management need to take a harsh call to include the Hitman.

Notably, Rohit last played a T20I back in February 2020, and with the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, the dasher would need game time under his belt. Hence, the team management should find a way to include him in the playing XI. Although dropping either Rahul or Kishan won’t be fair, the former, who has played two games, is most likely to make way for Rohit’s inclusion.

