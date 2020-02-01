India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 5th T20I Match 2020

Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson Celebrate India's Super Over Win (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BCCI)

The series may have been dusted but both India and New Zealand will find greater significance in the fifth and final T20I match, which for fans is nothing more than an inconsequential fixture with the winners – and losers – already decided in the series. The visitors are chasing a clean-sweep, their first T20I whitewash over New Zealand. The home team will want a win no matter in whatever ways it comes. India and New Zealand meet in the 5th and final T20I match of the series at the Bay Oval in Maunganui with India having already taken a 4-0 unassailable lead in the series. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, and are searching for all tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 team for the IND vs NZ 5th T20I encounter, please scroll down. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

Both sides – New Zealand by force and India by choice – are expected to rest some key players for this game and field the others. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson sat out of the 4th T20I match due to a shoulder injury and although the India series comes to his home ground, Williamson is expected to rest himself as might Martin Guptill, who – after colliding with teammate Scott Kuggeleijn – did not field in the fourth game. 5–0 Whitewash on Mind as IND Take On NZ in Final T20.

India rested Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami for the fourth T20I. Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for this game with Shami returning to the playing XI while Rohit might comeback to captain the team if regular skipper Virat Kohli decides to rest himself. Rishabh Pant is another player that might get game time after being dropped for the first four games. One of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul might sit out for Pant’s inclusion.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (IND) and Tim Seifert (NZ) have been in terrific form for their respective teams and should be picked in the fantasy team. KL Rahul could play as the wicket-keeper.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – New Zealand opening pair Martin Guptill (NZ), Colin Munro (NZ) have been in fine form. They along with Virat Kohli (IND) should be picked as part of the batting specialists in the fantasy team.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Shivam Dube (IND) can be picked as the three all-rounders.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shradul Thakur (IND), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Navdeep Saini (IND) will be the three bowling specialists in the team.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Martin Guptill (NZ), Colin Munro (NZ), KL Rahul (IND), Tim Seifert (NZ), Virat Kohli (IND), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Shivam Dube (IND), Shradul Thakur (IND), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Navdeep Saini (IND).

KL Rahul (IND) should be picked as the captain of the fantasy team, while Colin Munro (NZ) should be made the vide-captain. India are chasing an unprecedented 5-0 T20I whitewash of New Zealand having already sealed their maiden T20I series win over the Black Caps on their own turf. New Zealand will hope to end the home summer with a win.