The Dubai International Stadium is set to witness a spectacle as India take on New Zealand in the last Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With both teams having already qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, this contest is about attaining Group A supremacy and the winner of the IND vs NZ contest will eventually top the group heading into the knockout stage. India and New Zealand have had quite a bit of history, especially in ICC events. However, the Men in Blue have had the wood over New Zealand in recent times in ICC events, beating them twice at the ODI World Cup in 2023. Easily two of the best teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the IND vs NZ contest is expected to be an absolute blockbuster.

Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten and fans will be eager to find out which of these two sides suffers their first loss in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has already had three matches impacted due to rain and fans might be wondering if the IND vs NZ contest too is going to have any weather-related interruption. In this article, we shall explore just that.

Dubai Weather Updates Live:

As per the weather report above, there is not going to be any weather-related interruption in the IND vs NZ match. So far, none of India's matches in Dubai have had any threat of rain and that trend is likely to continue this time as well. The temperature will hover in the region of 21 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has provided assistance to the bowlers as well as the batters, in different phases of a game. Batting is slightly easier right at the start of an afternoon match but with time, spinners come into play. There's something in it for the pacers as well. The role played by both India and New Zealand spinners in the middle overs will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match. Chasing targets is a bit tricky on this surface with the spinners getting more assistance as the game rolls on but so far, India have done well to chase on both occasions. There's unlikely to be dew in the second innings and teams might opt to defend a total after winning the toss.

