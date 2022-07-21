India are set to face West Indies in the first of three ODIs on Friday, July 22. The match would be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After humbling England 2-1 at home, India would be aiming to continue their good form overseas when they step foot in the Caribbean. Despite the absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and also Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan can pack a solid punch and win the ODI series. KL Rahul Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of West Indies Series, Likely To Miss Tour

West Indies, on the other hand, are in terrible form at the moment, having been whitewashed by Bangladesh 0-3 at home. Their confidence levels might not be what they want ahead of a series against a team like India and Nicholas Pooran will hope that his boys sure do fight up a fight.

Trinidad Weather Report

Expected weather in Trinidad at the time of India vs West Indies 1st ODI (Source: Accuweather)

The match starts at 9:30 am local time and it is expected to be quite humid and hot. There's a chance of rain at around 10 am but that is not likely to last for long. Also, temperatures would sway between 29-32 degrees celsius.

Queen's Park Oval Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval is generally a good track for batters, who will find value for their shots. With the outfield being a fast one, both teams would hope to get off to blazing starts. Bowlers would find help on this pitch if they consistently hit the right lengths. Overall, a good high-scoring contest is expected with both teams possessing some big hitters.

