India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the opening Test of the two-match series, starting on Thursday, October 1. The two-match Test series between Team India and the West Indies will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. In the ongoing ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle, the Indian cricket team are ranked third, whereas the West Indies are placed sixth. The upcoming two-match Test series between the two countries will allow them to climb up in the WTC 2025-27 standings. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

This will be the first home assignment for the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill. The star cricketer was named Test skipper after veteran batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format earlier this year. The Asian Giants will be without their wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered an injury during the five-match away Test series against the England national cricket team. For the West Indies, they will miss the services of their main speedsters, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, due to injuries. The visitors will be heavily dependent on Roston Chase and Shai Hope.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Date Thursday, October 1 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be played on Thursday, September 1. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Day 1 of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 1 online viewing options, read below. IND vs WI 2025: Former Captain Kraigg Brathwaite Dropped As West Indies Names 15-Member Squad for Tour of India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 1?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

