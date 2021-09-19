India women’s cricket team return to action as they embark on a full-fledged tour of Australia. IND W will face AUS W three One Day Internationals, One Day-Night Test and three T20 Internationals starting from September 21, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams were involved in limited-overs action earlier this year with contrasting outcomes. Meanwhile, we bring you the schedule and time-table with match timings of India women’s tour of Australia. Cricket Australia Confirms Match Officials for Multi-format Series Against India Women.

Team India had a disappointing outing against England as they were defeated 2-2 in both the T20I and ODI series and will hope to get back to winning ways against one of the toughest teams. Meanwhile, Australia women were sensational in their series against New Zealand, registering a clean sweep over the White Ferns.

India Women vs Australia Women 2021 Schedule

Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI September 21 05:35 AM Harrup Park 2nd ODI September 24 08:45 AM Harrup Park 3rd ODI September 26 05:35 AM Harrup Park Only Test September 30 – October 3 11:30 AM Carrara Oval 1st T20I October 7 02:10 PM Carrara Oval 2nd T20I October 9 01:40 PM Carrara Oval 3rd T20I October 10 01:40 PM Carrara Oval

Squads

Australia Women's Squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Women’s squad for Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

