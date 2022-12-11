Australia Women and India women will head to the second T20I of the five-match series scheduled on 11 December (Sunday) at the same venue, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The thriller between the two teams will kick-off at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia has taken the hold of an early lead in the series after beating the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side by their daunting chase of 175 runs and winning the first T20I by 9 wickets. Australia Women continue their dominating spree this year. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Anthem ‘Turn it Up’ by Rapper Rouge Released (Watch Video)

Batting first, India succeeded in putting a competitive total of 172 runs on the board. However, the stellar knock of 89 runs in 57 balls by Beth Mooney allowed visitors mount the target with relative ease in 18.1 overs and nine wickets in hand. The Indian bowling resources looked inept in front of the breathtaking batting by the Australian side. India's weak spot in the previous game remained their failed catching apart from bowling at wrong lengths. Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma who shined with the bat after hitting a quick 36 off 15, failed to deliver a similar performance with the ball. Debutant left-arm medium pacer, Anjali Sarvani also unsucceeded in impressing and ended up wicketless in her first T20I.

Since the series has just begun, the opening loss won't be hurting Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. much with four games left wide open for play. Rather, the Indian side will earn the insight from an early loss and focus on reinforcing the side for the second match on Sunday, also keeping in view the preparations for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa.

When is India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on 11 December (Sunday). The IN-W vs AU-W 2nd T20I has a scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ishan Kishan's Fastest Double Century Helps India Crush Bangladesh in 3rd ODI At Chattogram

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network have acquired the television rights to broadcast Australia's Women's tour of India 2022 in India. The 2nd T20I between IN-W and AU-W will be Live telecasted across Star Sports Channels in English and Hindi commentary. DD Sports will also provide live telecast but only for DD Free Dish Users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2022?

Disney+Hotstar, the online video streaming platform, will live stream the Australia Women's tour of India 2022. The users will require to buy an online subscription to avail of the live streaming on the application and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).