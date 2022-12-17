India Women (IND-W) will take on Australia Women (AUS-W) in the fourth T20I of the high-octane five-match series on Saturday, 17 December at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai. The fourth T20I clash will commence at 07:00 PM (IST Indian Standard Time). Australia once again managed to take a lead by 2-1 after winning the third game comprehensively. Hence, the fourth T20I becomes significant to determine whether the fifth and final match of the series on Tuesday will be a decider or not. Australia Beat India by 21 Runs To Win IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2022, Ellyse Perry, Bowlers Star As Visitors Take 2–1 Series Lead

Australia's middle order was tested first time in the series in the third T20I on Wednesday after skipper Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath were removed early. Ellyse Perry's blistering knock of 75 from 47 balls along with a breathtaking cameo of 41 runs in 18 balls by Grace Harris aided visitors to project a defendable total of 172 runs. The Indian bowling saw many improvements in addition to fielding which also looked sharp in the third T20I. However, surprisingly it was India's batting that was a let-down this time. The star performers of the second T20I, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh both failed to mimic the similar show in the third T20I.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 37 off 27 and Shafali Verma's 52 off 41 could not help the cause as both the wickets fell at a crucial time in the game leaving the team dangling through the end as India lost by 21 runs. To keep the hopes of winning the five-match series alive, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will come up with all guns blazing in the fourth T20I on Saturday and look to tie the series once again.

When is India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra Mumbai on December 17 (Saturday). The IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I has a scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network have acquired the television rights to broadcast Australia Women's tour of India 2022 in India. The 4th T20I between IN-W and AU-W will be Life Telecasted across Star Sports Channels in English and Hindi commentary. DD Sports will also provide the Live Telecast but only for DD Free Dish Users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I 2022?

Disney+Hotstar, the online video streaming platform will live stream Australia Women's tour of India 2022. The users will require to buy an online subscription to avail of the live streaming on the application and website.

