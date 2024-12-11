AUS vs IND, Australia, Australia vs India, Australia Women, Australia Women vs India Women, Australia Women’s Cricket Team, Australia Women’s National Cricket Team, IND vs AUS, IND W vs AUS W, IND W vs AUS W Live Streaming, IND-W vs AUS-W 2024, IND-W vs AUS-W viewing options, India, India vs Australia, India Women, India Women vs Australia Women, India Women’s Cricket Team, India women’s cricket team vs Australia women’s cricket team, India Women’s National Cricket Team, India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team, Live Cricket, Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Streaming (Photo Credit: Latestly)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India women’s national cricket team suffered yet another crushing defeat against the Australia women’s national cricket team, already losing the ODI series. Neither the Indian women’s batting lineup nor the bowling attack shinned for the side while the Australian side dominated in all departments. With a chance to restore pride, the India women’s cricket team will play their third and final match of the series at WACA. Meanwhile for IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can continue reading. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper-Batter Richa Ghosh Reacts After Big Loss to Australia, Says ‘We Will Learn From This Match and Perform Better’.

Indian side failed to defend a low total in the first match while crushed to a humiliating loss in the second ODI. Ellyse Perry shinned with the bat in the second ODI setting multiple records. Georgia Voll was another centurion in the match who was playing only the second ODI. Indian bowlers were at the receiving end of the hammering from the Australian batters in both matches. Richa Gosh was the top scorer for the Indian side with the highest score of 54 in the second match. The Indian side needs to change their strategies to win the third match. Check out the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI live streaming online and match details in India details below.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on Australia Women’s National Cricket Team at the WACA in Perth on Wednesday, December 11. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 will start at 09:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out India Women’s vs Australia Women’s ODI match viewing options below. WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Set to Go Under the Hammer During Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event Announced.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Australian cricket in India. So, the India Women vs Australia Women live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 (English Commentary) and for Hindi commentary, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channel. For the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024?

With Star Sports network providing the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online. So, fans can log into the Hotstar mobile app or website to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming online. Please note, that no free live streaming online is available for this match.

