Semifinal number one of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will see Australia Women (AUS-W) square off with India Women (IND-W) on February 23 (Thursday) at The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The high-voltage clash will start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs AUS-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

No team could get better off than Australia Women, as the Group 1 table toppers remained unbeaten throughout the first round of the Women's T20 World Cup 2022. In the contrary, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, who concluded as second best performers from the Group 2 were humbled once by England Women in the group stage, while winning the remaining encounters. India Women will need to double their efforts to hammer down the significant challenge like Australia Women in the knockouts and make their consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final qualification possible. Having played a good amount of T20I cricket of late against Australia, it will be much easier for Harmanpreet Kaur to chart a strict game plan against them and possibly pull off a win too. Both the teams have power-hitters and match-winners, which makes the first Semi-final of the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup an intriguing one. England Women Post Highest Total in ICC Women's T20 World Cup History, Score 213/5 Against Pakistan Women.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Beth Mooney (AUS-W) and Richa Gosh (IND-W) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Meg Lanning (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) and Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Tahlia McGrath (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) and Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be our All-rounders.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Megan Schutt (AUS-W), Georgia Lee Wareham (AUS-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Richa Gosh (IND-W), Meg Lanning (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Tahlia McGrath (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Megan Schutt (AUS-W), Georgia Lee Wareham (AUS-W).

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Tahlia McGrath (AUS-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2023 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).