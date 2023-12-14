IND-W vs ENG-W Test Free Live Streaming Online: After the T20I series, the action in India Women vs England Women now shifts to longer format- Test cricket. The two teams will be involved in one-off Test, their first since 2021. This will be the 15th Test between these two sides. Interestingly, 11 Tests between these two sides have ended in draw. India Women lead the head-to-head by two wins while England Women have won just one Test. And that victory came way back in 1995. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Bank on Spin To Keep England in Check In IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test.

This will be England Women's first Test on Indian soil since 2005. And first for India Women since the retirement of legendary players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. So, India will be looking to begin their Test journey this year on a positive home and what better to start on a winning note at home.

When is IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against England Women on Thursday, December 14. The IND-W vs ENG-W Test match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women Test match. The IND-W vs ENG-W Test live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels. For live streaming details of IND-W vs ENG-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs ENG W One-Off Test 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test match online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W Test match.

