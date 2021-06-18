The Indian women are battling their wits out currently against the England team at County Ground in Bristol. In this article, we shall bring you the live streaming and telecast details of the game, but before that, let's have a look at how day 2 panned out for both sides. So the English team has lost six wickets on day 1 and on day 2 the team posted 396 runs in the first innings itself. In response to this, the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma lived up to the expectations. Mandhana scored 78 runs from 155 balls with 14 fours and no sixes. Mithali Raj Hands Over Test Cap to Debutants Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia & Pooja Vastrakar (See Pics).

On the other hand, Shafali Verma who had bagged a debut cap in the longer format, just fell four runs short of the century and got dismissed on 96 runs. It was Kate Cross who got rid of the debutant and this was actually the turning point of the match. Punam Raut, Shikha Pandey and Mithali Ra departed in quick succession and could not chip in with runs as they got dismissed on a single digit. As of now, we have Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur holding the reins as India trails by 209 runs. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details below:

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Schedule Day 3, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Day 3 of the Test match between India and England will be held on June 18, 2021. The second day of the game will bring us the Indian team batting on 187/5.

Where To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 DAy 3 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the India Women vs England Women One-off Test match in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women One-off live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 match online for fans in India.

