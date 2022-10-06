India and Pakistan meet in a high-octane encounter at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, October 6. The match would be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and is slated to start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India and Pakistan head into this contest on the back of opposite results. While India have won all three matches that they have played so far, their last win coming against UAE, Pakistan suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Thailand. The loss to Thailand would surely unsettle the momentum that Pakistan had achieved with two wins to start the competition. India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match in Sylhet

The archrivals square off in one of the biggest matches to watch out for in the competition. While India sit pretty at the top of the points table with a 100% record, Pakistan are second and can climb up to first place if they win by a good margin.

Sylhet Weather Report

Expected weather in Sylhet at the time of the IND-W vs PAK-W match (Source: Accuweather)

As seen above, the match would not have any rain interruption at all. As a matter of fact, the game would have a 'very hot' weather. The temperature would be between 30-33 degrees.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The track at this ground would be of assist to the spinners. It is going to be a slow track. Both teams have good spinners who can make use of the pitch. Batting first may be a good option for both skippers as the side chasing might find it tough to score runs at a quick pace on this track.

