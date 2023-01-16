After a dominant performance against South Africa, the Indian U19 women’s team would be upbeat about their chances as they head into their second match against the UAE. The Shafali Verma-led team blazed away to a seven-wicket win as they finished a 167-run chase in just 16.3 overs. Opener Shweta Sehrawat was the star performer in India’s run chase as she smashed 92 runs off just 50 deliveries. Her knock also included 20 fours. Skipper Shafali was also in excellent form, hitting a 16-ball 45. High on confidence, the Indian team will now look to consolidate their spot at the top of the points table. Shafali Verma on Fire! Indian U19 Captain Smashes 26 Runs in One Over During IND vs SA, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

UAE too began with a win like India. They got the better of Scotland after a dominant show with the ball, which had the Europeans restricted to 99/9 in their 20 overs. Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh and Samaira Dharnidharka scalped two wickets apiece in the match as UAE later chased down 100 runs in 16.2 overs. India hold the top spot in Group D with a superior net run rate to that of UAE but that could change depending on the outcome of this match.

When Is India Women vs UAE Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India U19 women vs UAE U19 women match, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, is scheduled to be played on January 16 (Monday) at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 1:00 pm IST. Zamina Tahir, Pakistan Bowler, Pulls Off ‘Mankad’ Run Out During During ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India Women vs UAE Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match on TV?

Unfortunately, this match will not be telecasted live in India. Star Sports have acquired the broadcast rights of the tournament in India but will only provide live telecast of the semifinal and final of the competition. Since the India U19 Women vs UAE U19 Women is a group-stage match, the live telecast will not be available.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India Women vs UAE, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

FanCode will provide live streaming of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live streaming of India U19 Women vs UAE 19 Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app or website.

