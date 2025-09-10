Out! On expected lines, UAE are crumbling here. Harshit Kaushik didn't pick Kuldeep Yadav in the first ball bit got saved due to an inside. Second ball was similar, drew Harshit to the front and sneaked in through the bat-pad gap to clean him up. India looking to close out the game quickly. Harshit Kaushik b Kuldeep Yadav 2(2).
Out! Captain Muhammad Waseem departs and it is a body blow for UAE. Waseem went for the sweep shot against Kuldeep Yadav. Moved across and wanted to put the ball in square, didn't get any bat on it and DRS showed three reds clearing whether the ball pitched inside the line. UAE in deep trouble now. Muhammad Waseem lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 19(22).
Out! Rahul Chopra departs. India had been playing the baits in front of UAE and the hosts have taken them so far. Kuldeep Yadav was bowling slow and tossing it up full, wanting for the UAE batters to take on the big boundaries and Chopra fell in the trap, only to find the deep mid wicket fielder. India are controlling the game here. Rahul Chopra c Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 3(7).
Despite the fall of two wickets, UAE will not be unhappy to get 41 runs at the end of powerplay. Captain Muhammad Waseem is still out there and UAE will need to take their innings deep and score as much runs they can score without risk.
Out! Varun Chakaravarthy spins his mystery around Muhammad Zohaib. He was not picking him and decided to throw the kitchen sink at Varun. Got away with one of the shots earlier but this time he sliced a leg-breaker and the ball looped towards the hands of point fielder inside the circle. Muhammad Zohaib c Kuldeep Yadav b Varun Chakaravarthy 2(5).
Out! It is a Jasprit Bumrah special. India started little slow as they conceded few boundaries and Alishan Sharafu was looking to take the game head on. But Jasprit Bumrah used his craft and nailed a lethal yorker to clean up the stumps of Alishan Sharafu, Bumrah has been the man for India and he delivers again. Alishan Sharafu b Bumrah 22(17).
Hardik Pandya took the new ball in the first over, something he has not done regularly. A little rustiness could be spotted as the balls were more length than pitched up and Alishan Sharafu took the advantage by hitting two boundaries.
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Toss Update: India won the toss and opted to field first.
India National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The India National Cricket Team will start their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 by taking on UAE National Cricket Team in their first match. The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be played the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Suryakumar Yadav is the captain of Team India and he will know that India are firm favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025. Fans can follow the India National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. They are the defending champions of the Asia Cup and ahead of the big match against Pakistan, they will look to start off with a win. UAE, on the other hand, are coming out of four losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan in the UAE Tri-Series and will want to step up and give the men in blue a strong fight. Asia Cup 2025: Indian T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Expresses Excitement for UAE Challenge.
India are entering the competition without any recent T20I match behind them. They were engaged in the Test series against England after the IPL and before that, their last T20I series was against England in January. This match against UAE will be the perfect opportunity for them to get into the rhythm and lose the little bit of rustiness they will be carrying. With Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma entering the squad and potentially being strong candidates to feature in playing XI, it will also mean India's combinations will be reshuffled. India play with four specialist bowlers and hence, batting depth can likely be an issue too. But it is unlikely to cause them big trouble in this game. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.
UAE have nothing to lose while entering the match. Muhammad Waseem is their best batter and also the captain, Alishan Sharafu has been a strong bat for them as well along with Asif Khan. Asif has to make better decisions against such a strong opposition like India to succeed. The rest of the batting, which includes wicketkeeper Rahul Chopra has to provide cushion to the top order. UAE's bowling has been a problem for them as except for Junaid Siddiqui and Haider Ali, no one has been able to make constant impact. Muhammad Jawadullah has been out of form while Muhammad Rohid Khan has impressed with the new ball. They will have a tough test against India.