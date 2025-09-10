India National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The India National Cricket Team will start their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 by taking on UAE National Cricket Team in their first match. The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be played the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Suryakumar Yadav is the captain of Team India and he will know that India are firm favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025. Fans can follow the India National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. They are the defending champions of the Asia Cup and ahead of the big match against Pakistan, they will look to start off with a win. UAE, on the other hand, are coming out of four losses against Pakistan and Afghanistan in the UAE Tri-Series and will want to step up and give the men in blue a strong fight. Asia Cup 2025: Indian T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Expresses Excitement for UAE Challenge.

India are entering the competition without any recent T20I match behind them. They were engaged in the Test series against England after the IPL and before that, their last T20I series was against England in January. This match against UAE will be the perfect opportunity for them to get into the rhythm and lose the little bit of rustiness they will be carrying. With Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma entering the squad and potentially being strong candidates to feature in playing XI, it will also mean India's combinations will be reshuffled. India play with four specialist bowlers and hence, batting depth can likely be an issue too. But it is unlikely to cause them big trouble in this game. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

UAE have nothing to lose while entering the match. Muhammad Waseem is their best batter and also the captain, Alishan Sharafu has been a strong bat for them as well along with Asif Khan. Asif has to make better decisions against such a strong opposition like India to succeed. The rest of the batting, which includes wicketkeeper Rahul Chopra has to provide cushion to the top order. UAE's bowling has been a problem for them as except for Junaid Siddiqui and Haider Ali, no one has been able to make constant impact. Muhammad Jawadullah has been out of form while Muhammad Rohid Khan has impressed with the new ball. They will have a tough test against India.