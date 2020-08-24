IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 24: The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the latest teams to arrive in the UAE. And with it, all the IPL franchises have now landed in the Gulf Country. The teams will begin preparations soon and IPL 2020 scheduled is likely to be announced soon as well. IPL 2020 Players Update: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Sweats Out in Gym After Reaching UAE (View Pic).

While IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19, it is slated to end on November 10 with the final. In the opening match of IPL 2020, last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to meet. Virat Kohli Reaches Dubai Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 (See Post).

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how teams cope up with the new venue. In 2014, the first few matches of IPL were held in the UAE as well. With all things in place, fans continue to await the official IPL 2020 schedule. In the build-up to the upcoming season, we will be tracking all the major stories of the day related to IPL 2020; be it IPL 2020 team updates, IPL 2020 players updates or IPL 2020 squad updates.